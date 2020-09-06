After altercation with actor Samyuktha Hegde, Karnataka Congress leader Kavitha Reddy issues 'unconditional apology'

Days after actor Samyuktha Hegde alleged that she and her friends had faced moral policing at the hands of Congress leader Kavitha Reddy, the latter has issued an unconditional apology.

At the same time, she noted that the incident had been "blown out of proportion" and that with the public around the chaotic situation had seen many "out of context" video recordings.

The incident which took place on September 4 had seen Reddy, a Congress leader and a spokesperson for the Karnataka Congress in a heated exchange with Hegde and her friends even as several police officials and members of the public looked on. The actor had live-streamed the exchange once the altercation began. "We came here and I removed it and did my warmup. We were just exercising with hoops and this woman (referring to Kavitha Reddy) came up to us and started saying that we were being indecent for wearing a sports bra in a public place. We were just exercising by ourselves. Now the people here are saying that we consume drugs," she can be heard saying.