After Akhilesh Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel joins chorus on 'EVM tampering' issue ahead of counting of votes

Ahead of the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party on Wednesday alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were being tampered with and party workers increased their vigil outside the strongroom where the machines are kept.

On its Twitter handle, the SP uploaded a video clip of an official who had admitted that protocol had not been followed while transporting the EVMs on Tuesday. However, in the 45 seconds-long video, the official also ruled out the possibility of tampering with the EVMs.

"In many districts, reports of 'herapheri' (tampering with) of EVMs is being received (by the party). On whose directives is this happening? Are officers being pressured from the Chief Minister's Office? EC please clarify this," the tweet further read.

On Tuesday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had accused the ruling BJP of trying to "steal" votes saying a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi.

Later in the night, he had sent out tweets asking his party cadres and alliance partners to remain alert and become "soldiers in counting of votes" After the party's appeal, its workers reached the counting centres in their respective districts and began keeping an eye on the activities there.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also joined the chorus on the "EVM tampering" issue.

"The thing is why only the BJP symbol comes in the EVM demo and not of other parties. It's a big question why this happens only in the state ruled by them," news agency ANI quoted Baghel as saying.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, also said the reports of EVM mishandling are very serious. He said the EC should respond to the allegations.

He said, "If EVMs are being found in Garbage trucks, what does that say about the state of our electoral democracy? Does the EC have any answers? Has it become an extended arm of the BJP govt?"

The BJP, on the other hand, dismissed these allegations. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Akhilesh Yadav is desperate as he fears defeat in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today we've met EC. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is desperate as he fears defeat in UP. The language he used yesterday is dangerous for democracy. You (Akhilesh Yadav) have won through this election process only so you should accept people's mandate," news agency ANI quoted Pradhan as saying.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 05:58 PM IST