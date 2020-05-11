After Agra, chaos in Meerut poses challenge for Yogi

Days after the video clips of poor treatment of covid19 suspects and patients in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh evoked outrage across India, two audio clips from the isolation wards of Meerut’s government medical College went viral Sunday exposing the callous approach of the health authorities in the ancient city even as its covid19 count touched 244.

After outrage on social media, the Yogi government swung into action, inquiry ordered and two senior officers-Principal Secretary T Venkatesh and Inspector general Lakshmi Singh have been dispatched to Meerut to take stock of situation and address the deficiencies.

In the video clip, a local businessman who had tested positive for covid19 and admitted at LLRM Medical college hospital complained of his ordeal and unhygienic conditions in the hospital ward to his relative over the phone. He alleged, “Covid19 patients in the ward were left unattended without any proper medical attention or food. We have been left to die here.”

Another clip also emerged which shows the hospital ward having purportedly a dead body covered in white linen while other patients can be seen in the ward. Kin of a patient who passed away Sunday alleged that they saw the viral video and rushed back to hospital only to learn their uncle has died.

“We had brought him to the hospital in the morning and admitted here for the test. Then we saw the video in which he was seen sitting on ground in bad condition. Up on reaching hospital, we struggled a lot to know the whereabouts of the uncle. After much wait, a doctor told us that he passed away and asked to get an e-rickshaw to carry the body,” the kin told media.

Chief medical officer (CMO) of Meerut Raj Kumar said, “An investigation has been set up in the matter. A report will be submitted soon.”