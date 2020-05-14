After a month of being COVID-19 free, Goa reports 7 fresh cases

According to the sources, five out of the seven belong to one family including husband and wife, their son and two daughters and a grand daughter. Apparently they were returning from Sholapur and were tested at a north Goa facility as per the state's testing protocol.

The other two were drivers- one who was returning from Gujarat after picking drums for industry purposes and other was returning from Mumbai.

All of them were tested and sent to Goa medical college for the second RT-PCR test to confirm the results.

However, this has not been updated by the Health Ministry so far and confirmation from the Union Health Ministry is still awaited.