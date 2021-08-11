After a fairytale love story, IAS topper couple Tina Dabi And Athar Aamir Khan granted divorce by Jaipur court

New Delhi: IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan who made headlines in 2018 for their inter-faith wedding being attended by top politicians, have been granted divorce by a family court in Jaipur.

Tina Dabi topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination for civil services in 2015 and Athar Khan had ranked second. Tina Dabi, a graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College, shot to the spotlight after she became the first Dalit to top the prestigious civil services exam, that too in the first attempt.

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan are officers of the Rajasthan cadre. Athar Khan is on deputation with the Jammu and Kashmir government now and is posted in Srinagar.

The couple fell in love when they had reportedly met at the department of personnel and training office in Delhi for the felicitation function. Although it was a fairy-tale story, the couple had faced problems when they first announced their marriage. Many criticised her choice saying it was irrational and stupid. Religious groups even called it a case of ‘love jihad’. Some Hindu outfits also wrote a letter to Dabi’s parents to stop such a thing from taking place. To this Dabi, in a media interaction in 2016, said that all these things are disturbing, adding that this is a small price for being in the public eye.

Their wedding reception in Delhi was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The two filed for divorce with mutual consent at the family court in November, according to reports.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 02:05 PM IST