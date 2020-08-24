After 64 years, KFC is no longer ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’, courtesy COVID-19

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC said, “We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment.”

“While we are pausing the use of its Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit,” she added.

While the company’s move can be appreciated, it doesn’t explain its connection to licking one’s fingers while relishing some good fried chicken to that of COVID-19.

Earlier, the fast food chain launched a social distancing mascot named Superhero Colonel Sanders tucked at every seat the restaurant.

“He is as particular about your safety and well-being as he is about serving his hot & crispy fried chicken. And he will keep you company as you dig into your favourite bucket of chicken at a KFC restaurant. Making social distancing fun and easy, adorning the seat next to you will be a quirky cutout of Colonel Sanders,” said KFC in a press release.

The statement further added, “We’ve upped our existing stringent hygiene measures with intensified sanitization every 30 minutes, of all surface areas like tables, counters, door handles, etc. All our team members, including delivery teams, wash & sanitize their hands & delivery bags after every order - great taste delivered safe you see. All team members, delivery riders also, get screened regularly for temperature checks; wear masks and gloves at all times. Social distancing is followed across restaurants with floor stickers guiding customers and delivery riders to maintain proper distance as they queue up for orders.”