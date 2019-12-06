After 370, now Congress can't decide their stand on Hyderabad encounter

Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has come out in support of the Hyderabad police action in shooting dead the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor while senior leader P. Chidambaram demanded a thorough probe.

Singhvi tweeted: "Sometimes in spite of all the debates and #HumanRights logics, we shall understand the mood and sentiments of the people of the nation and stand with them. After all, democracy is all about 'The People'."

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted in support of the police, but he later deleted his tweet.