African species bird rescued from Ulhasnagar

Thane: An animal lover from Ulhasnagar rescued a bird named as Hadada Ibis, which is native to Africa. The bird was rescued on Saturday, which was later taken to animal rescuer.

The bird lying on the ground was noticed by one of the locals in Kailash Colony, Ulhasnagar section 5, who then approached Prakash Gohil, an animal rescuer from Ambernath.

"The bird would have fallen from height, however it didn't receive any major injuries on his body. The bird with dark black colour and little big than the crow is native to Sub Saharan region of Africa," said Gohil.

"Black Ibis which is rare to spot in cities, are being spotted since last three to four years, in vicinity of Ambernath and Ulhasnagar. These birds also known as black headed Ibis, travel in a group during this season are spotted in different cities of India," added Gohil.

The bird has been kept under observation at present was feeded throughout the day. However, it is stable now and will be soon released to nearby forest area informed Gohil.