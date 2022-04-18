'Afraid': TMC, Congress hit back after BJP chief JP Nadda slams Opposition for indulging in 'petty politics'

Kolkata: Political slugfest started in the state after BJP national president JP Nadda wrote an open letter slamming the opposition.

In the letter, Nadda also mentioned about the alleged killings of BJP cadres in West Bengal and Kerala by the ruling parties in these states.

“Today, India is seeing two distinctive styles of politics - the NDA’s efforts which are seen in their work and the petty politics of a group of parties, which is seen in their acerbic words,” read part of the letter.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that being ‘afraid’, Nadda had tried to malign the opposition.

“The BJP is getting afraid of the way the opposition is uniting against them. In order to cover up their fear Nadda has written this letter,” said Sen.

State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that under the BJP regime the country has gone ‘down’ terribly.

Senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty said that the letter is written so that the opposition ‘doesn’t’ unite.

“A strong opposition can break BJP and knowing that the letter is written so that the opposition doesn’t unite and give BJP a tough fight,” Chakraborty mentioned.

It can be noted that Nadda in his letter also urged the opposition to play politics of ‘development’.

“I would urge the opposition to change track and embrace the politics of development. We owe this to our coming generations,” further read Nadda’s letter.

Earlier on April 15, leaders of 13 opposition parties had raised their concerns over the rising price hike and the alleged communal violence in several states.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 08:35 PM IST