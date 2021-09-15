e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:12 AM IST

Afghan-origin Indian abducted at gunpoint in Kabul - Here's everything you need to know

FPJ Web Desk
Fighters of the Taliban Badri 313 military unit stand guard at the airport in Kabul on September 14, 2021 | Photo: AFP

As the Taliban take over the reigns of the Afghanistan government, an Indian national has reportedly been abducted at gunpoint in Kabul. Details about his whereabouts or his assailants were not immediately available. The incident was reportedly flagged by Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of Indian World Forum and has since been conveyed to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"I have been informed by the Afghan-Hindu Sikh community that Bansri Lal Arendeh was abducted yesterday around 8 am from the vicinity of his shop," an India Today report quoting Chandhok said. He added that he had requested the immediate intervention and assistance of the MEA.

Reportedly, he had been abducted alongside his staff, who eventually managed to escape. "They were mercilessly beaten by the abductors," Chandhok added. Thus far, there has been no official confirmation or update on the same from the Indian government.

According to reports, the Afghan-origin Indian's family resides in the Delhi-NCR region. Locals are believed to be following up with relevant authorities to extricate Arendeh. Reports suggest that a case has also been registered with local investigation agencies.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:12 AM IST
