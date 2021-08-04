Afghan Minister calls Jaishankar, seeks special UN Security Council session

New Delhi

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, during a telephone conversation with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, talked about the escalation of violence, widespread human rights violations by the Taliban, and the foreign terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan.

Atmar emphasised the need to hold a special session of the UNSC on Afghanistan. India currently holds the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council, a statement by Afghan Foreign Office said.

Atmar discussed the unprecedented increase in the Taliban’s brutal attacks on the Afghan people, which have resulted in the killing of scores of civilians and displacement of many thousands of others.

Atmar highlighted the war crimes committed by the Taliban in their recent attacks carried out in collusion with foreign fighters and terrorist groups in Afghanistan, calling them flagrant violations of international humanitarian law and warned of catastrophic ramifications.

The Indian Minister of External Affairs expressed his country’s deep concern about the escalation of violence, insecurity, and explicit human rights violations by the Taliban and terrorists in Afghanistan. Jaishankar called the holding of the UNSC meeting important for the immediate cessation of human rights abuses and the establishment of lasting peace and stability in Afgha­nistan and the region. He reassured Minister Atmar of his country’s commitment to reviewing Afghanistan’s proposal and conducting the necessary consultations.