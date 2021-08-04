Afghan Minister calls Jaishankar, seeks special UN Security Council session

New Delhi
Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, during a telephone conversation with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, talked about the escalation of violence, widespread human rights violations by the Taliban, and the foreign terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan.
Atmar emphasised the need to hold a special session of the UNSC on Afghanistan. India currently holds the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council, a statement by Afghan Foreign Office said.
Atmar discussed the unprecedented increase in the Taliban’s brutal attacks on the Afghan people, which have resulted in the killing of scores of civilians and displacement of many thousands of others.
Atmar highlighted the war crimes committed by the Taliban in their recent attacks carried out in collusion with foreign fighters and terrorist groups in Afghanistan, calling them flagrant violations of international humanitarian law and warned of catastrophic ramifications.
The Indian Minister of External Affairs expressed his country’s deep concern about the escalation of violence, insecurity, and explicit human rights violations by the Taliban and terrorists in Afghanistan. Jaishankar called the holding of the UNSC meeting important for the immediate cessation of human rights abuses and the establishment of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. He reassured Minister Atmar of his country’s commitment to reviewing Afghanistan’s proposal and conducting the necessary consultations.
Taking measures to ensure safety of Indian nationals: MEA
As the Taliban steps up its offensive in Afghanistan, India on Wednesday said it remains vigilant and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Indians in the conflict-ridden country. Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also said the India-based personnel from the Indian consulate in Kandahar were temporarily withdrawn last month as part of the security measures. “The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated in the recent past. In view of this, the government remains vigilant and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and ongoing projects,” he said.
IAF chief in Israel for better bilateral military relations
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria is in Israel to discuss enhancement of bilateral exchanges between air forces of the two countries, the Indian Air Force said on Wednesday.
“As strategic partners, India and Israel enjoy strong, multi-dimensional ties, an important pillar of which is defence cooperation and military level exchanges,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Twitter. Both sides will discuss enhancement in the depth and scope of bilateral exchanges between the two air forces, it mentioned.
“Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria #CAS arrived in Israel for an official visit on August 3, on an invitation from Maj Gen Amikam Norkin, Cdr Israel Air Force,” it noted.
Before coming to Israel, Bhadauria was in the UAE where he met Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi, Commander, UAE Air Force and Air Defence on Sunday.
China master at manipulating time: Ex-FS on Beijing’s negotiating strategy
China is a master at manipulating time and one of the moves in the Chinese playbook is to play the victim, says former foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale about that country’s negotiating strategy. Gokhale says China’s strategies and tactics may vary depending on the situation and the relative strength of the two parties but it is possible to discern the common threads that run through the way the Chinese deal with the outside world.