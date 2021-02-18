Advocates’ killing: Telangana lawyers take to streets

Hyderabad: Lawyers in Telangana High Court and several other courts in the state on Thursday boycotted the court to protest against the brutal killings of an advocate couple in state's Peddapali district.

On a call given by Telangana Bar Associations, advocates boycotted the courts, staged protest demonstrations and took out rallies.

Work in courts came to a standstill as advocates stayed away from duties and joined the protests, demanding strong action against the killers and special measures for their protection.

Protest by lawyers led to traffic jam on LB Nagar-Dilsukhnagar road. A group of protestors also tried to march towards Raj Bhavan but were detained by police.

In a horrific crime caught on camera, an advocate couple practicing law in the Telangana High Court was brutally murdered in broad daylight by unidentified persons in Peddapalli district on Wednesday.

Gattu Vamana Rao and his wife Gattu Nagamani,were waylaid and stabbed by unidentified persons, who came in an SUV, near Kalwacheral in Ramagiri mandal.