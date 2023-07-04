 Adopted Child Doesn't Retain Right To Claim Share In Birth Family’s Property: Telangana HC On 46-Year-Old Case
Telangana HC said only if a partition has taken place before the adoption and property is allotted to the adopted person, he or share can carry that property to the adoptive family.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday ended a 46-year-old dispute by ruling that an adopted child doesn't retain the right to claim a share in his/her birth family's propety.

The bench of Justice P. Naveen Rao , Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy and Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka in the judgment dated June 27 said only if a partition has taken place before the adoption and property is allotted to the adopted person, he or share can carry that property to the adoptive family.

"Only if a partition has taken place before the adoption and property is allotted to his share or self acquired, obtained by will, inherited from his natural father or other ancestor or collateral which is not coparcenary property held along with other coparceners and property held by him as sole surviving coparcener, he carries that property with him to the adoptive family with corresponding obligations," said the court.

