Adopt teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives, says President Ram Nath Kovind; Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi extend Christmas greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas.

Extending his greetings, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday called for adopting the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives.

"Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice and liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Taking to Twitter, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: "My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, the celebration of the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. It is a festival that reaffirms our faith in the values of love, compassion and forgiveness."

"On this Christmas, let us cherish the values Lord Jesus symbolized. Let us be more considerate to the less fortunate and do our best to build a better world on the foundations of peace, tolerance and harmony. May this Christmas bring boundless joy into our lives," he added.

PM Modi also recalled the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, adding that they placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility.

"Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around," PM Modi tweeted.

Christmas is being widely celebrated across the country with much fervour. Midnight mass was held at several churches in Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karnataka following COVID protocols.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 09:33 AM IST