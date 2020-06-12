Admissions 2020: TISS to conduct online personal interviews

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai, has started conducting online personal interviews for the admissions of this academic session.
As per the report published in HT, TISS will also assist the aspirants with limited internet resources for the interview. The institute has made special arrangements to tackle this difficulty. The step was taken considering the restrictions and the ban on inter-state travel, due to to the Covid-19 outbreak.
All selected candidates will have to first register with the institute and then a schedule for the personal interview will be given to them reported HT.
The institute, in case of the candidates who do not have internet access, will also help them to get e-pass to move to the place where they can access the internet.
The Progressive Students’ Forum, one of the student bodies in TISS demanded to make the online process accessible to all applicants. They had also demanded that candidates be given the option to reschedule their interview schedules owing to the lack of availability of the internet, COVID-19 and natural disasters.
The Official Twitter handle of TISS, Mumbai Human Resource Management & Labour Relations which is maintained by the Aspirants Relations Committee is also helping students to prepare for the online personal interviews. Recently, they posted an article with important tips for an online interview. Check it out here:
