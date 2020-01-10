'Adla badli kardo': BJP UP MLA Vikram Saini has a unique exchange program offer for Pakistan

The Indian Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 11, 2019. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship for Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian religious minorities that had fled persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014.

However, ever since the Act has been passed the nation has been rocked with protests. The protesters have called CAA against India's secularism.

Now, BJP MLA Vikram Saini has a unique suggestion to our neighbouring country. The Khatauli MLA said that the Pakistan government should also bring such an act that which grants citizenship to the Muslims persecuted in India. He added, "Adla badli kar lo,jo vahan pidit hain voh Hindustan aa jane chahiye, jo yahan pidit hain vo Pak chale jayen kaun rok raha hai."