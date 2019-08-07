Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury leaves Sonia Gandhi red in face

The party has been seldom embarrassed as much. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury turned the party philosophy on Kashmir conflict on its head while trying to corner the Modi government over abrogation of special status.

"You say that it is an internal matter. But Kashmir is being monitored since 1948 by the UN. Is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. Was that an internal matter or bilateral," asked Chowdhury.

At this point of time, a visibly flustered Sonia Gandhi was seen gesturing towards Rahul Gandhi as if to know "what's going on, what he was saying?" Clearly, what Chowdhury said was not in sync with what the party leadership thinks. Rahul Gandhi, who was sitting just behind Chowdhury, was too clueless and nodded in negative.

Chowdhury's remarks drew a sharp rejoinder from Union Home Minister Amit Shah: he asked the Congress leader to clarify whether it was the official stand of the Congress party.

This is not the first time Chowdhury has put the Congress leadership in such a bind. In the ongoing Parliament session, he had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poor background to "gandi naali" (a sewer). Later, he apologised.