Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury bats for 'Brahmin Bengali' Rhea, Twitter calls him casteist

Congress leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and newly appointed chief of West Bengal’s Congress unit, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the BJP for using the Sushant Singh Rajput case to their benefit ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections later this year. Chowdhury’s comments on Twitter came after the Bihar unit of the BJP put out posters of Rajput with the words, “Na bhoola hai, na bhoolne denge (We haven’t forgotten, nor will we let anyone forget.”

The BJP supports the Nitish Kumar-led RJD government in the state which is looking to gain maximum mileage from the case as Rajput’s family belongs to Bihar. The Bihar government had rallied for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry which was approved by the Supreme Court.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the Congress MP said that the BJP has turned the late actor into a Bihari actor to score electoral brownie points. Chowdhury goes on to call the arrest of Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as ‘ludicrous’ and calls her a ‘Bengalee Brahmin lady’ whose father Indrajit Chakraborty, a retired Army officer, is ‘entitled to demand justice for his kids’.

“Departed star, Mr #SushanthSinghRajput was an Indian actor, BJP turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points. #SushantSinghRajputCase.” Reads the first tweet by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.