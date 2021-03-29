Adhikaris will be 'na ghar ka ghat ka': Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram ahead of the second phase of Bengal assembly elections

Soon after the voting for Phase one of West Bengal assembly polls took place on March 27, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a charge at the Adhikari family (Suvendu Adhikari and Sisir Adhikari) as she accused them of being greedy for the votes for the election. The CM was adressing a rally in her constituency Nandigram.
Taking a jibe she said, "Too much greed is not good, they (Adhikaris) will be 'na ghar ka ghat ka' (neither here nor there)."
Suvendu Adhikari who had been one of the vital leaders in Trinamool Congress defected the BJP in December 2020. The leader joined BJP and shall be contesting elections against Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram constituency. Ever since his turn towards BJP there have been verbal spat between him and the CM. Later his father Sisir Adhikari too joined the BJP last week who was a senior leader in TMC.
Ever since then Mamata Banerjee has been lashing out at the Adhikari family calling them 'betrayers'.
At the rally, later the CM also targeted Amit Shah over women safety in Bengal and said, "We don't support violence against women. Amit Shah tweets and says, "Bengal ka kya haal hai." What is the condition in UP? What is the condition in Hathras?".
On Sunday, Amit Shah had thanked the women of Bengal for voting in favour of BJP, he also said that BJP will win 26 of 30 seats, over which Mamata Banerjee had asked him whether he had entered EVM. She also challenged him saying that "Let's wait for May 2, TMC will win."
30 Assembly constituencies that went for polling on Saturday were largely peaceful with over 80 percent turnout recorded till 6 pm, an official said.
West Bengal will witness Assembly election in eight phases that began from March 27 and polling for the last phase will take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
