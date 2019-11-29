Adarsh scam: No fresh probe

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday it has not undertaken any fresh probe into the Adarsh society scam of Maharashtra.

The federal probe agency issued a statement following media reports that its sleuths visited the society on Thursday for some measurements and related activities.

"This is to clarify that no fresh investigation has been taken up by the Enforcement Directorate in the Adarsh Society scam. The recent reports published in the media are therefore speculative and without any merit," it said.