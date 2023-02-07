Adani Row: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition walks out demanding PM Modi's response |

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition MPs walked to the Well of the House and demanded that the PM Modi come to the House and respond over Adani row.

This is a breaking story; more details are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)