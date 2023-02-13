e-Paper Get App
Adani Group Row: SEBI to update Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman this week, claims report

The SEBI board will update the Finance Minister on steps taken by the regulator during the recent rout in Adani Group stocks.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
This week, the Indian market regulator will deliver an update on its inquiries into the withdrawn follow-on public offering by the Adani Group, as per the report in Economic Times.

According to reports, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) board is slated to meet with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 15.

The SEBI board will update the Finance Minister on steps taken by the regulator during the recent rout in Adani Group stocks.

The Adani Group has lost more than $100 billion in the market ever since the Hindenburg report was released in January.

