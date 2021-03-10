ADA proposes hike in Taj Mahal entry fee

Lucknow: Indian and foreign tourists visiting Taj Mahal may have to shell out more for viewing the world-famous monument if the state government accepts the proposal of the Agra Development Authority (ADA) to increase the rate of tickets.

The ADA has proposed to increase Rs 30 on tickets to Indian visitors and Rs 100 on those coming from abroad. The ADA has also proposed a double hike on separate tickets for viewing graves of Shahjahan and Mumtaz Mahal through the main dome. Currently, Rs 200 are charged separately for entering the main dome for foreign tourists and Rs 250 for Indians.

The ADA has approved the proposed hike in its Board meeting and sent a proposal to this effect to the State government for its approval. A similar hike was proposed in 2019 also but the state government had rejected the proposal.

The ADA officials claimed that due to Covid-19 pandemic, Taj Mahal was closed to visitors for 188 days resulting in huge losses to its revenue through toll tax on sale of tickets. The ADA gets about Rs 55 crore from the ASI as toll tax which is included into tourist tickets.

If the state government approved the hike proposal, Indian tourists will have to pay Rs 80 against Rs 50 currently and Rs 480 for viewing graves of Shahjahan and Mumtaz Mahal against Rs 250 at present.

Similarly, general tickets for entry to Taj Mahal will go up by Rs 100 for foreign tourists from Rs 1100 to Rs 1200 and they will have to pay Rs 400 for buying another ticket for entering the main dome. Currently, the cost of the ticket is Rs 200 only.