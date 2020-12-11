Actress Sanjjanaa gets bail in drug case

Shankar Raj / Bengaluru

After spending over two months behind bars, the Karnataka High Court Friday granted bail to actor Sanjjanaa Galrani on medical grounds. She has been accused of procuring and supplying drugs to people who attended high-profile parties in Bengaluru.

Sanjjanaa was in the high security Parappana Agrahara Central Prison under judicial custody. The court imposed strict conditions for her bail including executing a bond worth Rs 3 lakh and two sureties of the same amount. She has to appear before the police once in a month and cooperate with the investigation.

It was on September 8 that Sanjjanaa was arrested following a search and seizure operation at her residence in Indiranagar. Prior to her arrest, actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on September 4 along with party organiser Viren Khanna.

Though the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police has made high-profile arrests, they might not be able to make a watertight case in the absence of material evidence.

Apart from the cases launched by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing actors Ragini and Sanjjanaa on the charges of money laundering.