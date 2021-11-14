Actor Sonu Sood's sister to contest Punjab assembly polls? Here's what we know so far

Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday announced that his sister, Malvika Sood, will contest the Punjab polls.

The elections will be held early next year. However, he has not yet announced the party. He had had recently met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi.

The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had recently declared that 48-year-old Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party government's ''Desh ka mentors'' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:55 PM IST