No shame in apologizing: Paresh Rawal apologizes to Dr. Kafeel Khan

Khan who saved lives of many children when BRD Medical College tragedy in Gorakhpur took place in August 2017 where 70 children was died. Khan earned huge fame for saving the lives, but he was accused of negligence and corruption. He was suspended and arrested following the outrage over the incident.

However, the deaths were caused by disruption in oxygen supply between August 10 and 11, 2017 at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's constituency.

The hospital blamed the oxygen supply disruption on pending payments to the supplier, a charge refuted by the state government, which maintained that the children died due to different illnesses, including Japanese encephalitis. Khan was exonerated of charges recently. Since then, many has been apologising to Khan as they made various allegations against him.

For instance, after the arrest of Khan in 2017, Rawal’s controversial tweet on Khan was in response to a social media post, which had termed Dr, Khan a rapist. Rawal had written, “Yes but Hero in the eyes of ever active Termite Clan!”