After mahurat puja of film 'Ram Setu' in Ayodhya, Akshay Kumar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

It is imperative to note that Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday headed to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot of the film titled 'Ram Setu'.

The 'Boss' star took to Twitter and posted a picture with the leading ladies while starting the journey for the much-anticipated film.

Taking to the captions, the 'Mission Mangal' star wrote, "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the muhurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys (added a folded hands emoticon)."

Akshay and his co-actors first went to meet Raja Ayodhya, Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, where they also met other members of the Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust.

It was reported that the actors will proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple later in the afternoon where they will perform 'puja' and formally start the shooting of 'Ram Setu'.