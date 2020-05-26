Active COVID-19 cases: India is among top five countries

India has seen a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. It has seen over 6,000 new cases every day for the last four-five days. Thus, in India, the number of active cases stand at 80,722, according to Health Ministry data.

While India is the tenth worst-hit country in terms of total number positive cases, it is the fifth country in terms of active cases. The total number of cases in India is 1,45,380 and out of that, 60,490 people have been cured or discharged. The cure rate in India ha been around 41 per cent.

In the case of the number of deaths, India is the 15th worst-hit country, slightly close to China which is the 13th country in the world.

In the case of active cases, the United States continues to have the highest number that is over 11,41,000 cases. It is followed by Russia (2, 27, 406), Brazil (1, 99, 314) and France (89,311), according to Worldometer data. Of the total 2,872,109 active cases around the world, 28,18, 943 are mild cases and 53,166 are serious or critical.

While India has conducted over 31 lakh tests, developed countries like The United States and France have conducted over 1.51 crore and 13 lakh tests respectively.

According to Johns Hopkins University tracker, the total number of COVID-19 cases around the world stand at 54,99, 535 cases. About 188 countries have reported COVID-19 cases.