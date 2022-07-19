Active COVID-19 cases in India sees a marginal decline in last 24 hours | Photo: Representative Image

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 15,528 new cases of coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 4, 37, 83, 062, while the active cases dipped to 1, 43, 654.

The data updated on July 19, Tuesday, stated that the death toll rose to 5, 25, 785 with 25 new fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 610 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.