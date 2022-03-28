'Action should be taken against DGP for not arresting culprits': RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

A day after the security breach of the chief minister in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday demanded action against the DGP for not arresting the culprits.

The leader also said, "CM is not safe, it's a major security lapse, anyone comes and attacks the CM."

Apart from Tej Pratap, another Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Lalit Yaday pointed out the security lapse in the Vidhan Sabha. He said that if the chief minister is not safe in the state, "how would we expect common people of the state to be safe".

"It is a serious security lapse. The security of our chief minister is completely compromised. If we do not protect our chief minister, what would be the relevance of the special branch and DGP. Hence, we have demanded for the termination of director general of police Sanjiv Kumar Singhal," Yadav said.

Following his argument in the Vidhan Sabha, speaker Vijay Sinha also expressed concern over the lapse. He asked deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad to inform the House about the incident.

For the unversed, on Saturday, a mentally challenged person named Shankar Kumar Verma alias Chotu breached the security and went upstairs where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was offering respect to the statue of great freedom fighter and social activist Pandit Sheel Bhadra Yaji in Bakhtiyarpur market.

Verma managed to punch Nitish Kumar from behind. The security personnel immediately overpowered him and took him into custody.

The chief minister, however, asked the security personnel not to take action against him. He also asked the security personnel to address his problem and also asked to provide medical treatment to him.

(with agency inputs)

