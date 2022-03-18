Acharya JB Kripalani death anniversary: Former Congress chief who criticised Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi

Jivatram Bhagwandas Kripalani was born in 1888 in Hyderabad now in Pakistan's Sindh province.

In 1917, Kripalani first came into contact with Mahatma Gandhi during the Champaran Satyagraha which turned him into a fully dedicated nationalist.

He was the President of the Indian National Congress during the transfer of power from the British in 1947.

Although he supported Mahatma Gandhi, Kripalani was a harsh critic of both Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He opposed Nehru’s policies, which according to him were against Gandhian values. He later opposed Indira’s policies too.

In his autobiography titled 'My Times' published after his death in 1982, he criticised almost the entire Congress leadership- Mahatma Gandhi being one of the few exceptions- for the Partition

In 1972-73, he along with other socialist leaders led movements across the country urging people to lead non-violent protests against Indira Gandhi's government.

When the Emergency was declared, in 1975, Kripalani was among the first political leaders to be arrested.

Acharya Kripalani was married to India’s first woman chief minister - Sucheta Kripalani, who led Uttar Pradesh from 1963 to 1967. Sucheta was also an ardent follower of Gandhi.

Acharya Kripalani passed away on March 19, 1982.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 04:11 PM IST