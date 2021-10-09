Accused is powerful, he is being shielded by the Govt: SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal demands dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra, immediate arrest of his son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday demanded dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra, immediate arrest of his son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and a Supreme Court-monitored probe by a sitting SC judge.

She also alleged that since the accused is powerful, he is being shielded by the BJP led Central government.

Notably, Shiromani Akaldi Dal was Bharatiya Janata Party's former ally in Punjab, but SAD separated from the saffron party after introduction of three farm laws.

Yesterday, too SAD had demanded to sack Ajay Mishra from his post and and the accused be immediately arrested for ensuring justice to farmers’ families in the Lakhimpur violence case.

“We demanded immediate dismissal of the minister and arrest of the accused for giving justice to the families of farmers, who died in Lakhimpur,” SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur told reporters outside Chaudhury Charan Singh Airport.

A delegation of the party landed yesterday to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet families of farmers, who had died in the violence on October 3. “We are going to share the grief and will help them in whatever way we can,” she said.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | We demand the dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra, immediate arrest of his son & a Supreme Court-monitored probe by a sitting SC judge. Since the accused is powerful, he is being shielded by the Govt: Former Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal pic.twitter.com/YyaJjaqga6 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

On BJP’s allegation that the opposition was going to Lakhimpur for “photo opportunity”, the former Union minister said, “I resigned from the Central cabinet for raising the voice of farmers. They can also call this a photo opportunity.” Kaur said measures should be taken to check such violence while demanding the arrest of the accused.

On October 3, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri with four of them being farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The other four were two BJP workers, a driver of MoS Mishra and a journalist working for a private television channel.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:25 PM IST