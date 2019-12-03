'Accused forcibly poured liquor in Hyderabad vet’s mouth while sexually assaulting her': Report

The gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian shook the entire country. Now reports have surfaced saying that the four accused forcibly poured liquor in the victim’s mouth while sexually assaulting her, reported Hindustan Times.
According to the Hindustan Times, the four accused after committing the crime, took the unconscious victim to a truck cabin where they raped her again before heading towards Shadnagar town on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The victim was raped by the accused one by one between 9.30 pm and 10.20 pm, according to the police report. The investigations revealed that the victim died of asphyxiation as the accused had held her mouth and nose tightly.
The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital,was found under a culvert in Shadnagar on November 28 morning a day after she went missing. Four lorry workers were arrested on Friday in connection with the case and sent to 14 days judicial custody. The National Commission for Women, which sent a fact finding team to the city had said in its report that prima facie police officials delayed taking action.
Meanwhile, three policemen have been suspended for alleged delay in registering an FIR in the rape and murder of the woman veterinary doctor near here.
