'Accused forcibly poured liquor in Hyderabad vet’s mouth while sexually assaulting her': Report

The gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian shook the entire country. Now reports have surfaced saying that the four accused forcibly poured liquor in the victim’s mouth while sexually assaulting her, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the Hindustan Times, the four accused after committing the crime, took the unconscious victim to a truck cabin where they raped her again before heading towards Shadnagar town on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The victim was raped by the accused one by one between 9.30 pm and 10.20 pm, according to the police report. The investigations revealed that the victim died of asphyxiation as the accused had held her mouth and nose tightly.