Accusations fly amid first phase of West Bengal polls, both TMC and BJP slated to meet WB CEO

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections are currently underway, with Election Commission data indicating 24.61% voter turn out in Bengal till 11 am. Things however got of to a rocky start, with bombing and firing incidents before voting began, and allegation and counter-allegations being hurled since.

In the Purba Medinipur district, bombing and firing took place in the Bhagabanpur constituency ahead of the polls, with two security personnel being injured. And in the Uttar Bar area of Bankura district, at least three Trinamool Congress workers sustained injuries in a blast that took place at their party office. On Friday night, a vehicle caught fire under mysterious circumstances while returning after delivering food to polling workers in Purulia.

Since then, as polling began, sporadic incidents of violence have been reported from some areas, even as the overall poll situation remained peaceful. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate for the Salboni constituency, Sushanta Ghosh, was attacked by unknown miscreants before being escorted away by security.