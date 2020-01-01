'Acche din': Govt hikes non-subsidised LPG cylinder rates by Rs 19; Angry Twitterati, opposition target BJP

New Delhi: Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices were increased by 2.6 per cent on Wednesday to Rs 64,323.76 per kilolitre from Rs 62,686.51, while non-subsidised LPG gas prices were hiked by Rs 19 to Rs 714 from Rs 695.

The revised LPG prices stood at Rs 714 per 14 kg from Rs 695 in the national capital. The prices stood highest at Rs 747 from 725.50 in Kolkata, followed by 734 from Rs 714 in Chennai. LPG prices in Mumbai were the lowest at Rs 684.50 from Rs 665 earlier.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) notification, aviation fuel will cost Rs 70,588.61 per kilolitre in Kolkata from Rs 68,812.61 earlier.

The revised ATF prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 64,529.79 per kilolitre from Rs 62,878.67 and Rs 65,619,96 in Chennai from Rs 63,830.07 earlier.

LPG prices, a sensitive issue, saw the political heat rise in Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress trained their guns at the BJP for its failure to contain inflation.

The Left parties on Wednesday slammed the government over the hike in train fares and the increase in cost of LPG cylinders.

"Modi govt starts the year. After railway passenger fare hikes, another attack on peoples' livelihoods. All this in the wake of sharp job losses, food price inflation and record fall in rural wages," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

In another tweet, Yechury called the rail fare hike, "New year gift from the Modi government." The CPI in a statement opposed the rail hike and demanded a rollback.

"CPI expresses its strong opposition to proposed hike in Railway fare just before the budget presentation. This is an unhealthy practice to delink budget from price rise.

"CPI demands that this rise in prices be rolled back and decision should be reviewed," it said.