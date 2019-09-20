ABVP sets to expose violent face of the Left and Trinamool Congress politics

New Delhi: Taking into account the continued violence and alleged assault on Union Minister Babul Supriyo at Jadavpur University, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is set to launch a nationwide contact programme to expose the violent face of the Left and Trinamool Congress politics.

Along with this, ABVP in a counter-attack on the TMC stated that the Governor doesn't need permission to enter any college or university as he is the chancellor of universities. The student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will initiate the debate on continued political violence against its cadres on campuses across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Shri Niwas, national joint organising secretary, ABVP said that the ABVP will expose the hypocrisy behind intolerance narrative created against it and its affiliates. "The time has come that expose the intellectual terrorism of the Left across the country in every college. ABVP will begin its movement to expose them and their hypocrisy on intolerance. And will also expose how left student organisations become violent whenever they see ABVP growing on campuses," added Sriniwas.