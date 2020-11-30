'Abusive wife-beater': Shehla Rashid up in arms against her father after he alleges death threats from daughter

The letter goes into much details about him supposedly asking his daughter repeatedly to refrain from joining activities which he described as "notorious" and "anti-national" — and ended with him urging the J&K Police to ensure his personal security and to conduct investigations into the conduct and financial dealings of his wife and daughters.

For her part though, Shehla reacted to her father's letter by calling the allegations "absolutely disgusting" and "baseless".

She said that it was a family matter, not political by nature at all, but yet needed to be responded since the allegations are of "a very serious nature".

In a statement, the former vice-president of the JNUSU went to explain that her father had been "abusive" and "violent" for a long time and that his "false allegations" are only a reaction to his own family pursuing a case of domestic violence against him, under which he has been restrained from entering the home.

"Now that we have started speaking up against his physical and mental abuse, he has started abusing us too. In this connection, I have also filed an FIR in September. Request everyone not to take him seriously, and let us mourn in peace," read the statement issued by Shehla Rashid.

In a series of tweets, she also shared the photo of a 2005 letter from the Mohalla Committee issued to her father, which acknowledges the aforementioned "abuse".

She also shared the court order restraining her father from entering the residence, dated September 17.