 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince To Visit India On September 9-10
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be accompanied by several Ministers from the UAE government and a business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince To Visit India On September 9-10 | X

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be on an official visit to India on September 9-10 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This would be the first visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

He will be accompanied by several Ministers from the UAE government and a business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

On September 9, the Crown Prince will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold discussions on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

He will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
On September 10, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate.

"India and UAE share historically close and friendly ties. In recent years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UAE has deepened in a wide range of areas, including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education, and culture," the MEA stated.

"The Crown Prince's visit will further reinforce strong India-UAE bilateral relations and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas," it added.
In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited UAE. He held discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the India-UAE bilateral relationship and witnessed the exchange of eight agreements.

PM Modi and President Al Nahyan welcomed the MoU for creation of an intergovernmental framework between India and the UAE on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), which reflected the lead taken by the UAE and India in furthering regional connectivity.

The two leaders further endorsed the efforts from both sides to strengthen the strong economic and commercial cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration. They welcomed the strong growth witnessed in the UAE-India trade relations since the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

He also addressed the Indian diaspora at event titled 'Ahlan Modi'.

