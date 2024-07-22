'Absolutely Wrong,' Says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi On Order Allowing Govt Employees To Take Part In RSS Activities

New Delhi: Countering the government after it permitted government employees to part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the decision "wrong".

"After the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Nehru's government banned the RSS. The ban was lifted because they had to agree that they would respect the Indian Constitution, they will respect the national flag of India and they had to give their written Constitution and in that, there were many conditions that they will not participate in politics. Today, this BJP-NDA government is permitting that organisation so that government servants can take part in the activities of the RSS. So, I think this is absolutely wrong because the membership form of the RSS says that they do not consider the diversity of India. They swear on Hindu Rashtra. I believe that all cultural organisations should not be permitted," Owaisi told reporters.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram On The Order

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said that a serving government functionary cannot be a member of any political organisation.

An order reportedly issued by the Ministry of Personnel that permits government servants to part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has resulted in a war of words between the opposition and the BJP.

"This calls into question the neutrality of bureaucracy itself. A serving government functionary cannot be a member of any political organisation. There was a reason why the membership of the organisation was banned. The government should explain why they reinstated the ban," Chidambaram told ANI.

Karnataka Minister HK Patil On The Order

Karnataka Minister HK Patil said that making employees attend events of an organisation is not right.

It should not be done. Making government employees attend events of an organisation that has its own thought process will divert them from the main objectives of the government," Patil said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's Reaction

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the reason that the NTA or UPSC is in a bad state is that the people of RSS are getting into them

"I think it's a collaboration between the BJP and the RSS. A few days back, when Mohan Bhagwat said something about God and Superman, I think the BJP issued such a ruling to remove his resentment. Today, be it NTA or UPSC, the reason for these institutions being in a bad state is that the people of the RSS are getting into them," Gogoi said.

Statement Of RJD Leader Manoj Jha

RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "If it were in my hands, then I would really want to ask Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that look what is happening in your country. I want to ask the ally partners of the NDA, JDU and TDP: What are you guys thinking."

Statement Of Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that this is "shameful."

"Earlier, ED, CBI, and IT were all doing khaki work wearing khaki shorts. It is shameful that today our bureaucrats, who should work for Bharat Mata and the government should promote it, will now work keeping their ideology in mind, this is shameful."

On the decision of government employees to participate in RSS activities, Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma said that Congress has always done the politics of appeasement.

"This is a welcome step for the country and Congress has always done the politics of appeasement. RSS is the biggest cultural and social organisation in this world, which has always made sacrifices and played its role for the country," Sharma said.

BJP Leader Amit Malviya On The Order

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Monday said that the "unconstitutional order" issued 58 years ago imposing a ban on government employees from taking part in RSS activities has been withdrawn by the central government.

"The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on government employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi government. The original order shouldn't have been passed in the first place," Malviya stated on X on Monday citing the July 9 order.

"The ban was imposed because, on November 7, 1966, there was a massive anti-cow-slaughter protest at the Parliament. RSS-Jana Sangh mobilised support in lakhs. Many died in police firing. On 30 Nov 1966, shaken by the RSS-Jana Sangh clout, Indira Gandhi banned Govt staff from joining the RSS," he added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on the Union government, alleging that the ban that was in force even during former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure was removed on July 9.