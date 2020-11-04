'Absconder Wanted': UP Police resumes 'Poster War' against anti-CAA activists

The Uttar Pradesh Police has once again launched a poster war against the anti-citizenship amendment act (CAA) activists fuelling the controversy ahead of the first anniversary of the law.

The “WANTED” posters of eight CAA activists have been put up in Lucknow by the police which declared them as "absconder". The posters announce Rs. 5,000 prize to anyone who gives information about them.

All the accused are from the Thakurganj area of old Lucknow. Mobile numbers of senior police officers of Thakurganj police station have been given in the posters for proving clues.

“Similar posters have been put up outside the accused’s residences as well. Besides, an announcement on the loudspeaker was made in the lanes and bylanes of Thakurganj seeking their details,” Asad Rizvi, a local said.

All these accused have been booked under the Gangster Act. “These people were involved in the violence of December 19 in Lucknow last year and have been missing ever since,” a police official claimed.

The CAA was passed by the Indian parliament on 11 December. The passage had led to unrest across many parts of India and Uttar Pradesh remained the epicentre of the protests and violence for a long time.