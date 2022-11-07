About 32 lakh weddings to be solemnised in 40 days wedding season till 14th December

Representational Image | File

Delhi: Encouraged by the vigorous business in the festive season of Diwali this year, traders across the country including Delhi are now preparing themselves for one another bonanza for the ongoing wedding season which has begun from November 14th, the day of Dev Uthan Ekadashi till December 14th, around 32 lakh wedding will be solemnised across the country with a massive flow of about 3.75 lakh crores of rupees by way of wedding purchasing and obtaining various services in the business being conducted by trading community, as per a survey conducted by the research arm of CAIT, the CAIT Research & Trade Development Society among traders & service providers of different cities in various States.

CAIT National President B C Bhartia & Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that in Delhi alone, more than 3.5 lakh weddings are expected to take place in this season, which is likely to generate a business of about Rs 75,000 crore in Delhi itself. Last year around 25 lakh weddings took place in the same period and expenses were estimated at Rs 3 lakh crore.

Acharya Durgesh Tare, Chairman of Spiritual and Vedic Knowledge Committee of CAIT and an eminent vedic scholar said that according to the calculation of stars wedding dates in November are 20,21,24,25,27,28 & 30 whereas in the month of December, the wedding dates are 4,5,7,8,9,14 December are auspicious days for the purpose of holding marriages. After that, the star sinks for a month till January 14 and then again the auspicious days will starts from January 14.

Business prospects in variety of services

Bhartia and Khandelwal said that in view of the good business prospects of the wedding season, traders across the country have made elaborate preparations, as they want to continue the sentiments emanated from just concluded record business figures of diwali this year. Traders are keeping all arrangements up to date with them to meet the possible rush of customers. They said that about 20 percent of the expenditure of each marriage goes to the broom-bride's side while 80 percent of the expenditure goes to other third agencies working in solemnizing the marriage.

Before the wedding season, a large amount of business has happened in the repair of houses and paint of the houses. Apart from this, jewellery, sarees, lehenga-chuni, furniture, readymade garments, clothes, footwear, wedding and greeting cards; dry fruits, sweets, fruits, worship items, grocery, food grains, decoration items, home decoration items, electrical utility, electronics and many gift items etc are usually in demand and it is expected to do good business this year.

They added that banquet halls, hotels, open lawns, community centres, public parks, farm houses and many other types of places for weddings are fully prepared across the country including Delhi.

In addition to the purchase of accessories at each wedding, a wide variety of services are also involved, including tent decorators, flower decorations, crockery, catering service, travel service, cab service, welcoming professional groups, vegetable vendors, photographers, Videographer, Band-Baja, Shehnai, Orchestra, DJ, horses for the procession, wagons, lights and many other types of services are likely to do big business this time! Along with this, event management has also emerged as a big business prospect.

Bhartia and Khandelwal informed that in this one month marriage season, about 5 lakh weddings will have an estimated expenditure of Rs 3 lakh per wedding, while in about 10 lakh weddings the cost per wedding will be around 5 lakh per wedding, 10 lakh weddings will cost 10 lakhs per marriage, 5 lakhs marriages will cost 25 lakhs per marriage,50 thousand marriages will have 50 lakhs expenditure per wedding and 50 thousand marriages will be such in which 1 crore or more money will be spent!

Overall in this one month in wedding season around Rs 3.75 lakh crore will flow through the wedding purchases in the markets. The next phase of the wedding season will start from 14th January and will be continued till July.