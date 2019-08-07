Abolition of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir will not affect ties with other countries: Envoy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Washington: The reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India and it will have no impact on relations with other countries, India's envoy to the US has said.

The Indian Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

This reorganisation does not affect either the international boundary or the Line of Control (LoC) and the move is aimed at good governance, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla told a Washington audience on Tuesday. He said the move is to ensure socioeconomic benefits that go to the people of India also go to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the disadvantaged sections of the population there.

"The reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories with their own council and legislature is an administrative decision. It's a decision which seeks to ensure that we provide good governance," Shringla said. Responding to a question at the Heritage Foundation think-tank, the envoy said the reorganisation of a state is not a new concept in India and Jammu and Kashmir is the 12th to be reorganised.

"It's something that doesn't in anyway touch upon or affect the LoC, the international boundary and therefore, doesn't have any impact on our relationship with any other state (country)," said Shringla while speaking on "Contemporary India: Foreign Policy, Development Strategy, and Regional Priorities for Modi 2.0".