Abhishek Singhvi slams Pak over attack on jawans at Handwara; says there will be no discussion, except 'return of PoK to India'

On Monday, three Central Reserve Police Force officials were killed and seven others injured after terrorists attacked the CRPF patrol party near the Qaziabad area of Kashmir's Handwara.

On Sunday, five Indian army officers were killed after an encounter broke out in he Chanjmulla area of Handwara, which is part of north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

According to the Inspector General of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, top Lashkar-e Taiba commander, Haider from Pakistan, was killed in the Handwara encounter.

