Abhishek Singhvi slams Pak over attack on jawans at Handwara; says there will be no discussion, except 'return of PoK to India'

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday morning lashed out at Pakistan for their second attack in as many days in Jammu & Kashmir’s Hindwara district.
Taking to Twitter, Singhvi warned Pakistan that there would no discussion over Kashmir. “There won't be any discussion over Kashmir. This is India's clear position - the only issue to be discussed at global platforms & at the LoC would be returning back of POJK & GB. You will have return both territories to India by any means,” he tweeted.
On Monday, three Central Reserve Police Force officials were killed and seven others injured after terrorists attacked the CRPF patrol party near the Qaziabad area of Kashmir's Handwara.
On Sunday, five Indian army officers were killed after an encounter broke out in he Chanjmulla area of Handwara, which is part of north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.
According to the Inspector General of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, top Lashkar-e Taiba commander, Haider from Pakistan, was killed in the Handwara encounter.
Earlier, Singhvi also argued that the RSS should not be banned. “"India needs the extreme left & right views qua economic spectrum. Similarly Need non Hindu and Hindu views. Hence cannot ban RSS. It is important that people from all walks exist in India to make us truly plural. disagree with #BanRSS ! Equally disagree with many #rss views,” he said.
