AbhijitBanerjee trends on Twitter, netizens go gaga over Indian-origin economist winning Nobel Prize

Not only Tweeple but also Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza wished him on the big win. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other Indian leaders extended wishes and congratulations to the professor.

"The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research," said a tweet from the official handle of the Nobel Prize committee.

Banerjee attended South Point School and went to the Presidency College, Calcutta, where he completed his BS degree in Economics in 1981. Banerjee completed his MA in Economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi in 1983. Later, he went on to obtain a PhD in Economics at Harvard University in 1988. The 58-year-old economist is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.