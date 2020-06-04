Abhijit Iyer-Mitra's 'Jihadi Jabbar' remark at Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair sparks fury, netizens ask Shekhar Gupta, Twitter to take action

This led Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, who’s a defence strategist associated with ORF and IPCS, New Delhi to lash out at Zubair and say: “Tell you what Jihadi Jabbar, if you agree I'll come to your house, flash your mum, spit on her, piss in your living room and demand pork vindaloo for three months. Let's see if your mum sends me to jail/jungle or keeps feeding me biryani and wasting expensive test kits and beds on me. Ok?”

Several Twitter users including journalists asked Twitter to drop his blue tick and the organisations that are associated with him to drop him. There were also calls asking Shekhar Gupta, the founder of the Print to drop Abhijit Iyer-Mitra’s columns.

Pratik Sinha, Alt News Co-founder asked several media organisations including India Today and The Print to disassociate themselves from Iyer-Mitra.