Abduction and conversion of two Sikh girls in Pakistan: MEA asks Pakistan to take immediate remedial action

New Delhi: In the wake of forced conversion of two Sikh girls in Pakistan, India on Sunday expressed strong concern over the incidents and asked the neighbouring country to take remedial action to stop such cases.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Sunday said that civil society and people of India have strongly condemned the forced abduction, conversion and marriage of the two Sikh girls.

In Pakistan's Punjab province, a teenage Sikh girl, the daughter of a priest, was abducted and converted to Islam at gunpoint before she was married to a Muslim man, her family alleged in a video. They say she is 18-year-old.

The Sikh community in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, has held protests over the incident.

"The civil society & the people of India have strongly condemned the recent deplorable incidents of forced abduction, conversion & marriage of two Sikh girls in Pakistan.

We have reflected these strong concerns with Pakistan and have asked for immediate remedial action," Kumar said on Twitter.