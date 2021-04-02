Abandoned tin container found at Taj Mahal in Agra, panic grips among tourists

Panic gripped again among tourists at world famous Taj Mahal in Agra after a tin container was found lying abandoned in the high-security building complex.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called in immediately by the CISF to look into the abandoned tin container. Visitors have been asked to stay away from the area where it was lying. Further investigation is on.

A few days ago, a bomb hoax call was made by a person and the entire building was evacuated by the CISF.

MORE DETAILS AWAITED