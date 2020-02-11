'AAP’s win is victory of people and democracy': Mamata Banerjee slams BJP for 'vendetta politics'

Mamata also lashed out at the BJP saying that the party at the Centre was trying to use all its power to edge into the national capital in the Assembly elections but failed to do so. “Notice that wherever elections are being held, BJP is losing as people are rejecting politics of hatred and divisive politics. People want employment and roti, kapra, makaan. People want development. Politics should be for peace and development” Mamata added.

Mamata pointed out how the BJP was oust in Maharashtra in the recent past with Congress and NCP forming the government. The West Bengal Chief Minister also gave examples of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan saying that regional parties will win in states where they are strong. “They managed to win the Lok Sabha elections (2019) and in their second term, they showed their audacity and vendetta. The country is burning” Mamata said while saying the saffron party spreads false rumours about one community referring to the minorities.

Asked whether AAP’s leading in the Delhi elections shows that people have rejected the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that people have rejected all activities of BJP. “Give food to people, instead of spreading false rumours. People don’t support CAA. People have rejected CAA, National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR),” said Mamata while lashing out at the BJP yet again on the burning issue of anti-CAA protests across the country in recent months, of which the TMC has played a major role.

Counting centres are spread across 21 locations in 11 districts, including at the CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. AAP, BJP, Congress are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years.