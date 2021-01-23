AAP’s Somnath Bharti gets to 2-year jail for assaulting AIIMS Staff

A court in Delhi on Saturday sentenced Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti to two years in jail for assaulting the AIIMS security staff in a case registered in 2016.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey also imposed a fine of ₹ one lakh on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. Bharti, was however, granted bail to enable him to file an appeal before the high court against his conviction in the case and jail term.

According to the prosecution, on September 9, 2016, Bharti, along with 300 others brought down the fence of a boundary wall at AIIMS, Delhi with a JCB operator. "The court is of the considered view that the prosecution has duly proved its case beyond all reasonable doubt against accused Somnath Bharti," the magistrate said.