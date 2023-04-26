AAP's Shelly Oberoi unanimously elected as Delhi's Mayor |

Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi was unanimously elected as the mayor of Delhi MCD after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination. BJP candidate for Deputy Mayor elections also withdraws her candidature.

The election was held at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Oberoi was elected the Delhi mayor on February 22 after defeating BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes, polling 150 votes out of the total 266 votes.

AAP's Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal had filed their nominations for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, earlier this month, for a possible second consecutive term, with the party confident of their win.

About the mayor post of Delhi

The post of mayor in the national capital has five single-year terms on a rotational basis, with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the remaining two again for the open category.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Oberoi and Aaley on their victory and urged them to work hard to meet the expectations of the people. The unification of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation happened last year, with a notification issued to that effect in May 2022.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, stipulates that the mayor and deputy mayor are to be elected in the first session of the House after the civic polls. The civic polls held on December 4 last year were the first after the three corporations were unified into the MCD, and a fresh delimitation exercise was carried out, reducing the number of wards from 272 in 2012 to 250.